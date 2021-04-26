India waives customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen-related equipment import for 3 months
The Union government has decided to waive basic customs duty on the import of Covid-19 vaccines for three months. It has also decided to waive the basic customs duty and health cess on the import of medical oxygen and connected equipment for a period of three months with immediate effect.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi to discuss measures to boost the supply of oxygen and oxygen-related equipment amid the deadly surge in the Covid-19 cases in India.
This will boost the availability of these items as well as make them cheaper, it said, adding that Modi also directed the revenue department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such equipment.
