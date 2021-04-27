US assures delivery of assistance in 48 hours, Ajit Doval also dials Saudi Arabia and UAE for support

In the next 48 hours, the United States will be delivering raw material for vaccines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, PPE kits to India, this was assured by US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan in his 45-minute-long phone call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday.

India sees it as one of the most tangible support coming in the need of the hour when the country is facing an alarming rise in the COVID-19 numbers. Sources informed that NSA Doval pushed for India's requirements during the talks. Supply of Remdesivir and raw material required by Serum Institute also figured in the discussion.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. To this end, the United States is working around the clock to deploy available resources and supplies. The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," said a White House statement released after Doval-Sullivan talks.