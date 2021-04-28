6.4-magnitude quake hits northeast India's Assam, no immediate reports of casualties

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit India's northeastern state of Assam at 07:51 a.m. local time Wednesday, according to India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was Sonitpur, Assam located at 26.69 degrees north latitude and 92.36 degrees east longitude," the information released by NCS said, adding "The depth of the earthquake was 17 km."

The earthquake was felt in adjoining states as well.

The tremors shook the entire state and reports said panic-stricken people rushed out of houses and buildings to gather in open streets.

So far there have been no reports of any loss of lives in the earthquake.