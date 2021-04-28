Covid: UAE to dedicate all resources to help India fight second wave

28 April 2021
Covid: UAE to dedicate all resources to help India fight second wave

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in the ability of the Republic of India to overcome the challenging circumstances triggered by the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, reiterating the UAE's full support for and solidarity with the friendly country amidst the challenging health situation it is reeling under.

This came in a phone call made by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Sunday with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, wherein His Highness said that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with the Republic of India in these challenging circumstances and support the Indian government in all measures it takes to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE's keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India to weather these tough times.

Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India

