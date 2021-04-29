India sets world record with 360,960 new coronavirus cases over day

India registered 360,960 new coronavirus cases over the past day setting another world record. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the number of cases during the pandemic in the country reached 17,997,267, Trend reports citing TASS.

The number of deaths associated with coronavirus increased in India by 3,293 to 201,187 over the past day. There are 2,978,709 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment, 96,505 more than on Tuesday.

In India, 2,556,182 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the total number of vaccinated people was 147,827,367.