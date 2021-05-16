More than 677,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours

Other News 16 May 2021 00:47 (UTC+04:00)
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 161.51 mln, increasing by more than 677,000 over the past 24 hours. According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Saturday, the number of fatalities has increased by more than 12,900, surpassing 3.35 mln, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 17:02 (GMT+4) on May 15, the WHO received reports of 161,513,458 infections and 3,352,109 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 677,387 while the fatalities rose by 12,936.

The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

Over 50% of the infections reported to the WHO during the past 24 hours were in Southeast Asia (345,180) which also includes India, followed by North and South America (203,174), with Europe (81,624) in the third place.

According to the WHO, the majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 32,534,073, followed by India (24,372,907), Brazil (15,433,989), France (5,754,154), Turkey (5,095,390), Russia (4,931,691), the UK (4,446,828), Italy (4,146,722), Spain (3,598,452), Germany (3,584,934), Argentina (3,242,103) and Colombia (3,067,879). The highest number of fatalities was recorded in the US - 578,984, followed by Brazil (430,417), India (266,207), Mexico (219,901), the UK (127,668), Italy (123,927), Russia (115,480), France (106,666), Germany (86,025), Colombia (79,760), Spain (79,281) and Iran (76,433).

