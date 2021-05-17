Argentina reports 270 more deaths from COVID-19
Argentina on Sunday reported 270 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 70,522, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 16,350 new infections were reported, bringing the national count to 3,307,285, the ministry said.
According to the health ministry, 9,989,760 vaccine doses have been applied in the country so far.
Argentina will remain under mandatory distancing measures until Friday.
