Chinese city raises COVID-19 alert level in 4 neighborhoods
The city of Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province has raised the COVID-19 alert level in four residential communities from low-risk to medium-risk, the city health commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Health authorities in Anhui, where seven confirmed locally transmitted cases and seven asymptomatic carriers had been reported by Sunday noon, said all recent infections are related to an offline training session at a photo studio in Yu'an District of Lu'an City.
