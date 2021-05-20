8 people killed in gunmen attack in NW Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen have killed eight residents and razed buildings in a latest attack in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, a government official said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of the state, said in a statement that the latest report by security agencies confirmed a gunmen attack on Tuesday on Ungwan Gaida village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

"As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed dead in this attack," he said, without giving further details.

According to the commissioner, a worship center was destroyed by the gunmen, along with several other houses.