Singapore Ministry of Defence confirms cancellation of Shangri-La Dialogue 2021
The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has decided, in close consultation with the Singapore government, not to convene the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) this year, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In a press release, MINDEF said the cancellation was due to "the continued uncertainties surrounding the global and local COVID-19 situation."
Although regretful, it is the responsible course, with the health and safety of the local community and participants as the foremost consideration, said MINDEF.
This year's Shangri-La Dialogue, also known as the Asia Security Summit, was originally timed for June 4 and 5.
