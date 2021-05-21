Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with India
The UAE expressed its solidarity with India over the victims of the severe cyclone Tauktae, which struck several regions in the country, and left scores of casualties.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and to the families of the victims of this painful ordeal while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Latest
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev