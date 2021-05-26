India backs Antonio Guterres for 2nd term as UN chief, pushes for ramping up vaccine supply

he first major meeting at the United Nations during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit in New York was his meeting with Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

Jaishankar and Guterres discussed how to tackle the second and more virulent wave of Covid-19, the need to ensure vaccine access for all, climate change, security issues, peacekeeping operations, terrorism and also the situation in Afghanistan.

Top on Jaishankar’s agenda was Covid-19 and the acute vaccine shortage that India is facing.

A statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York said, “The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of Covid-19 pandemic.”

While appreciating the efforts of the Secretary General to facilitate ‘Vaccines for All’, the statement said that India reiterated the need for ‘resilient supply chains’.

Jaishankar and Guterres “discussed the need to ramp up global vaccine production through expanded supply chains”. The MEA statement has further said, “This was imperative to ensure fairer distribution of vaccines globally in the coming days. The proposal by India and South Africa for TRIPS waiver of vaccine patents can also contribute to greater production and more equity.”

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar wrote, “A warm & comprehensive meeting with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Covid challenge, underlining the importance of finding urgent & effective global vaccine solutions. Critical to ramp up the vaccine supply chain to ensure greater production & fairer distribution.”

The two sides also engaged on the issue of tackling climate change and global warming, where the two leaders agreed that greater “ambitions” required more “resources” and greater “commitment” from the developed world.

“EAM and the Secretary General discussed ongoing global endeavours to address the challenges of climate change. EAM apprised the Secretary General of India’s efforts to meet its Paris commitments, enhance renewable energy goals, as well as its leadership role in the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” said the statement.

This is Jaishankar’s first visit to the UN in New York after India became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. This would be an opportunity to discuss in detail New Delhi's approach to the UNSC agenda.

“EAM outlined India’s priorities for its Presidency of the Security Council in August 2021, including high-level events on Maritime Security and on Technology and Peacekeeping. He underlined our strong development partnership with Africa, Small States and Small Island Developing States.”

The statement further said, “The Secretary General conveyed his appreciation for the consistent role played by Indian peacekeepers in support of international peace and security. Their response in aiding the people of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo following the volcanic eruption was recognised.”

Moreover, India has backed Secretary General Guterres’ candidature for a second term in office. Guterres has already secured the support of all five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and of the non-aligned movement, leading some observers to believe that his re-election is almost a certainty.

“EAM conveyed that India values Secretary General’s leadership of the United Nations, especially in these challenging times. He conveyed India’s support for his candidature for re-election for a second term,” said the statement.

He had taken office on January 1, 2017 for a five-year term after the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly ratified the Security Council's choice by acclamation on October 13, 2016.

