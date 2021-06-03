New water treatment plant to benefit 650,000 people in Mozambique

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated Wednesday a new water treatment plant in Moamba district, Maputo province. The 220-million-U.S. dollar worth project is expected to benefit some 650,000 people in the Greater Maputo Area, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

About 100,000 new connections will be made at the new plant, which could result in more affordable tariffs and help the country alleviate water shortage.

Appealing to Mozambicans to cherish the facilities and save water, the president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to create conditions for more Mozambican people and entities to have clean water and adequate sanitation.

"Social infrastructure produces returns that often cannot be quantified, in terms of human development based on disease prevention," said the president at the inauguration ceremony.

He said that water is essential both for daily usage and the country's sustainable development, and that water proved to be much more important due to the moment of pandemic that the world is going through.