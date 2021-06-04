Tokyo Olympics increases number of people in foreign delegations to 40

Organizers of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics intend to increase the possible number of people in foreign delegations accompanying the leadership from 12 to 40 if such a request is made by a certain country or region, Trend reports citing TASS.

It was initially planned that the maximum would be 12 people if a country is represented on the highest level. However, such conditions prompted a slew of complaints, underlining that security cannot be ensured if relevant personnel had to be cut down. As a result, the organizers decided to raise the number to 18 and if needed to 40. Representatives of foreign states will be recommended to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and stay in Japan for no longer than five days, the NHK TV channel informed.

Delegations will be cleared to use public transport for long-distance travel in specific cases. They will be required to avoid contacts with other people. If they agree with such measures and present negative Covid tests, delegations members won’t have to stay in two-week quarantine after their arrival in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 8 after being rescheduled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 20, the organizers made their final decision that the Games will take place without any foreign spectators. The decision whether Japanese fans will be allowed to attend competitions is expected to be made in June depending on the coronavirus situation in the country.