230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO)

Other News 8 June 2021 21:58 (UTC+04:00)
230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

This year must be a turning point. The year 2020 witnessed a failure of global cooperation, but 2021 can usher in a new era that makes possible a healthier, greener, safer and fairer world, Trend reports.

230 WORLD LEADERS including 100 former Prime Ministers, Presidents and Foreign Ministers have issued an emotional plea calling on the G7 to pay for vaccinating the world.

At the same time an opinion poll taken across all the G7’s western members reveals 79% of the British people and over 70% of the population of G7 countries support G7 members paying up to deliver what they call ‘a healthier, safer, greener and fairer future’.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who was one of the organisers, and Former President of Latvia and Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, Former President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and Former President of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski have signed the letter.

‘Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), the Club of Madrid, the Global Leadership Foundation, the Global Women Leaders Voice for Change and Inclusion, the Berggruen Institute and prominent business leaders have also signed.

The great truth that has emerged from the coronavirus pandemic is that no one, anywhere, is safe from COVID-19 until everyone, everywhere, is safe. The first step, that will pay for itself many times over, is to ensure mass vaccination in every affected country. Support from the G7 and G20 that will make vaccines readily accessible to low- and middle-income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in every country's strategic interest. Indeed, the IMF believes that such support would be the best public investment ever made in history.

The G7 and their invitees, who will meet this week in Cornwall, should lead the way by guaranteeing to pay 67% of the ACT-A (Access to Covid Accelerator) requirement for this year and next, based on a fair-share financing approach and financial burden-sharing formula proposed by the governments of Norway and South Africa, and a realistic assessment of a country’s ability to pay. The G7 should also lead the way in support of dose sharing and voluntary licensing agreements, potentially including temporary patent waivers that would allow vaccines to be manufactured on every continent with the necessary knowledge and technology transfer.

The world’s multilateral and regional financial institutions should be asked to release new resources for low- and middle-income countries to build capacity in their health systems. They should also support implementation of the detailed recommendations of the report to the WHO recently released by the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

Global economic policy alignment is vital in rebuilding the world economy in the pandemic’s wake. We were fortunate that, over the last year, in the initial COVID-19 recovery phase, most countries followed similar policies, resulting in an acceptable level of policy alignment. What we need now, in this next phase, is an agreed global growth plan with coordinated monetary and fiscal interventions to prevent an uneven and unbalanced recovery – and ensure a more inclusive, equitable and greener future.

The IMF’s proposals for a synchronised push on infrastructure, including green infrastructure, across all continents, would, if adopted by the G7 and G20, raise global economic output by $2 trillion by 2025.

The G20 and G7 must also address the growing divergence caused by differences in health outcomes and uncoordinated macroeconomic policy approaches. While most advanced economies can look forward to strong growth and widely available vaccines, much of the emerging and developing world must face the new waves and new variants of the virus with depleted economic and social buffers. Many countries face rising debt and falling tax revenues, as well as declining aid flows[ folllowing a slow recovery in global trade and foreign direct investment.

With up to 150 million more people forced into poverty by COVID-19, and with widespread cuts in healthcare and education budgets, the pandemic may have delayed progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals by up to five years, with girls and women suffering most. We call on the G7 to extend their initiative on girls’ education and to support the UNICEF plan for digital connectivity that ensures the inclusion of all young people.

The G7 and G20 can help to bridge the financing gaps faced by vulnerable countries and act to restore a viable path towards the SDGs. This will require the multilateral development banks to deploy more finance, more efficiently, optimising their balance sheets and reviewing their capital adequacy framework, as already requested by the G20, and consider replenishments. In this respect, we need to examine new guarantee-based instruments to crowd in private sector finance for health, education, and social. safety nets, and we need to make progress on international agreements to curtail tax avoidance.

We must redouble our efforts to ensure debt sustainability for low and where necessary, middle-income countries, with an extension of the debt service suspension initiative and with broader participation by private creditors, and possibly by non-G20 official creditors, in the new Common Framework for debt treatment. Its success will depend on greater transparency on the part of both debtors and creditors.

This year is also a vital one for progress to be made towards reaching net carbon zero by 2050. In advance of the COP-26 meeting to take in Glasgow this November, the G7 and G20 countries must announce bold national commitments; require companies to disclose their carbon footprints; deliver on the proposed fund for mitigation and adaptation in low and lower middle income countries; and ensure that their economic recovery plans boost renewables and green infrastructure with corporates, cities, and the multilateral institutions all encouraged to be at the centre of efforts to achieve a sustainable net carbon zero environment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC announces tender on construction work
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC announces tender on construction work
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Security Council backs Guterres for second term as UN chief Other News 22:12
230 world leaders call on G7 to pay for global vaccination (VIDEO) Other News 21:58
Turkey launches campaign to clean up "sea snot" Turkey 21:47
No new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day in Tajikistan Tajikistan 21:42
Kazakhstan plans to reduce non-oil budget deficit Oil&Gas 21:40
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested grains Economy 21:39
Iran sees increase in its foreign assets Business 21:39
Food products may get cheaper in Georgia - GDBA Business 21:36
Measures approved to create modern greenhouses in the regions of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21:33
WB publishes forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan for 2021-2023 Finance 21:08
UK reports another 6,048 coronavirus cases amid rising Delta variant concerns Europe 21:02
IsDBIIssues Report on Role of Artificial Intelligence in Enhancing Financial Inclusion Business 20:28
World renowned Sadhguru visits Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli and Shamakhi districts (PHOTO) Society 20:18
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 8 Society 19:49
Kazakh president shares instructions on implementation of investment projects Oil&Gas 19:47
Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 273 recoveries Society 19:32
Commanders of Azerbaijan and Pakistan Naval Forces hold meeting (PHOTO) Politics 19:29
Azerbaijan announces date of trial of 13 more members of Armenian terrorist armed group Politics 19:08
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation reviews consequences of Armenia's atrocities in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 18:58
US ready to render technical assistance to demarcate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia – official Politics 18:25
US Assistant Secretary of State stresses importance of sharing maps to demine Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 18:25
Bosnia and Herzegovina's delegation visits Imaret complex in liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 18:17
Iranian president talks impact of cryptocurrency Business 18:12
Azerbaijan continues honey production - Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Business 17:55
Consolidated budget deficit increases in Georgia Business 17:44
Import of steel by US from Turkey up Turkey 17:42
U.S. administers 302.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 17:39
Georgia - one of Latvia’s priority countries in European Neighborhood Policy Business 17:38
Azerbaijan approves protocol of co-op in vocational education with Turkey Society 17:30
President Zhaparov replaces minister of energy and industry Kyrgyzstan 17:28
French Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh region Politics 17:24
Economic dynamics to improve further in Georgia - deputy minister Business 17:22
Trip of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city begins Politics 17:18
Russia’s coal export up 5.6% YOY in January — April 2021 Russia 17:10
Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks Europe 17:09
Azerbaijani non-bank organization unveils volume of loans issued in 2021 Finance 17:07
Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problem Arab World 17:07
Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green Israel 17:04
Azerbaijan shows liberated Aghbulaq village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 17:00
Azerbaijan starts growing new potato variety Economy 16:59
AGF distinguished itself with successful competitions amid COVID-19 - European Gymnastics president Society 16:58
Azerbaijani companies developing dynamically, looking for new opportunities - PwC Business 16:49
EU to hold seminars in several Azerbaijani cities within 'Slow Food Travel' pilot project (PHOTO) Economy 16:41
Ukrainian SkyUp to launch regular flights to Azerbaijan in July 2021 Transport 16:30
Turkey reveals total volume of goods transported via BTK railway since its launch Transport 16:26
Iranian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Economy 16:20
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes Kazakhstan 16:19
Turkmen sectors offer perspectives for co-op with participation of French companies - MEDEF Finance 16:02
Total of 87,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16:01
Azerbaijan sees multifold decline in lending via credit letters Finance 15:51
Number of Turkish companies operating in Azerbaijan growing - minister (PHOTO) Business 15:50
Kazakh Nursultan Nazarbayev Int’l Airport resumes flights to several countries Central Asia 15:46
Turkmenistan reveals number of objects put into operation by union of industrialists Business 15:40
UAE views Sputnik V vaccine as very effective — ambassador Arab World 15:33
Iran and Russia trade volume remains unchanged - Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce Business 15:30
Kazakhstan launches construction of gas processing plant on Kashagan field Oil&Gas 15:30
Turkey publishes 5M2021 electrical goods export figures Turkey 15:29
Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender Tenders 15:29
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 15:29
Euro zone economic dip milder than expected in first quarter Europe 15:28
PwC Azerbaijan’s 4th Annual CEO Survey: A leadership agenda to take on tomorrow (PHOTO) Society 15:27
Elbit Systems wins night-vision system contract in UK Europe 15:26
Gas chemical complex construction underway in Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil&Gas 15:20
More loans issued to legal entities in Azerbaijani real estate sector Finance 15:15
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State meets with Azerbaijani civil society representatives Economy 15:13
Turkey sees increase in exports of grain, legumes for 5M2021 Turkey 15:11
Azerbaijan's most used social media platform for May 2021 revealed ICT 15:11
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 15:11
Deputy health minister of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Israeli ambassador (PHOTO) Society 15:07
Net profit of Georgian insurance companies down Finance 15:06
Georgia reveals volume of exported alcoholic beverages Business 15:06
Funds allocated for reconstruction of highways in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 15:03
Iran talks latest situation with loading/unloading at Imam Khomeini Port Business 15:02
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 14:59
Members of Turkmen union of industrialists increase trade turnover Business 14:52
Majority of Azerbaijani companies believe in global economic growth in 2021 - PwC Business 14:50
Georgia to receive additional financing from WB to intensify vaccination rollout Finance 14:46
Number of registered Iranian companies decreases in Turkey since early 2021 Turkey 14:41
Ford to offer new Maverick compact pickup standard as hybrid US 14:37
Azerbaijan's economy recovering steadily - minister Economy 14:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces detain member of Armenian sabotage group in Lachin direction Politics 14:23
Many large companies in Azerbaijan see COVID-19 as main threat to business dev't - PwC Business 14:14
Turkey reveals 5M2021 data on chemicals exports Turkey 14:14
Construction work in liberated Azerbaijani lands to be priority for state budget – minister Economy 13:53
Cargo traffic at Turkish Esenboga Airport disclosed in 5M2021 Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani parliament approves bill on execution of state budget for 2020 Economy 13:30
UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining Politics 13:29
Iran to co-op with Iraq Kurdistan Region in livestock trade Business 13:25
Number of foreign investors in Iran's stock exchange increases Business 13:23
Iran shares concerns over IAEA report Business 13:19
Turkey shares data on exports of furniture, wood Turkey 13:14
US Acting Assistant Secretary of State arrives in Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers warns local restaurants against holding mass events Society 13:00
Azerbaijan publishes latest prices for precious metals Finance 12:58
Turkmenistan to increase pace of oil, gas production Economy 12:53
Amount of funds offered to Lebanese mercenary for participation in hostilities against Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 12:47
Gross harvest of early vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 9.128 tons Kyrgyzstan 12:41
Covid-19: India cautiously starts to open up as cases decline Other News 12:33
Azerbaijani ambassador shares post of famous photographer on Kalbajar mines (VIDEO) Politics 12:32
Turkey discloses 5M2021 traffic at new Istanbul airport Turkey 12:32
All news