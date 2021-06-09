Covid-19 vaccination: Indian govt books 440 million doses with 30% advance

The Centre has placed advance orders for 250 million Covishield and 190 million Covaxin doses to be supplied between August and December, V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog, said on Tuesday. He pointed out that 30 per cent advance payment for these doses had already been given to the vaccine makers--Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

The government has not disclosed the amount paid as advance for these orders. However, industry sources indicated that vaccine makers are likely to re-negotiate the price with the government. Till now, the Centre has been procuring vaccine at Rs 150 per dose. “Renegotiations on pricing are likely for two reasons. One, exports are not happening at the moment and second, the 25 per cent supply to states at a higher price has now been stopped,” said a senior executive at a vaccine firm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the vaccine procurement would be centralised again. After states expressed their inability to procure vaccines from global companies, the Centre reviewed the policy.

The schedule of month-wise supply of the doses, that have been ordered, is yet to be firmed up by the companies. “We have requested the companies to provide us with the availability schedule. The government is working hard on multiple fronts to ensure vaccines for the people,’’ Paul said.