“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect” exhibition by NARGIS Publishing house is open on the Baku Boulevard (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The exhibition features 15 installations, including the panel Einstein’s Portrait, created by the students of Baku European Lyceum. This installation has won in the contest for the best installation, held back in 2019 by NARGIS Publishing house together with the Republican Children and Youth Development Center under the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The director of NARGIS Publishing house Ayten Huseynova has opened the event, welcomed guests and revealed the purpose of the exhibition. Then the Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev took the floor. He noted that interaction with the environment is some kind of culture, and thanked NARGIS for creating pieces of art from waste materials, which should be recycled. He also noticed that by taking part in such an exhibition children can learn to treat the environment properly.

After that the curator of the project Rashad Alakbarov gave a speech.

The project has been implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and HT, the Executive Power of Baku, the Executive Power of Goychay District, the Executive Power of Shamakhi District, the Executive Power of Guba District, “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC (ASCO), “Azersu” OJSC, “AzerEnerji” ОJSC, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), “Baku Stock Exchange” CJSC, “Azercell Telecom” LTD, Azersun Holding, Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Baku Steel Company, “SMTS” LLC, “Baku Metropolitan” CJSC, and Tekfen İnşaat.

Many guests attended the opening of the exhibition, among them were Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, partners and friends of NARGIS, government authorities, representatives of embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, different organizations, banks, insurance and other companies, as well as artists, sculptors, gallerists. When the event was finished, just as it was after the Make the Earth Smile Again opening in 2019, the team of NARGIS magazine has planted a tree on the Baku Boulevard.

The exhibition Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect will be open for attendees on the Baku Boulevard from June 10 to August 1. During this period workshops will be held for children aged 5-15. Children will be informed about proper waste utilization, the damage caused by non-recyclable materials as well as making pieces of art from waste. Attendees will be divided into two age-groups: from 5 to 10 y.o. and from 10 to 15 y.o. School trips are also planned. Follow updates on the social media of NARGIS to enroll your child.