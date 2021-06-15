Five die in two aircraft crashes in Switzerland

A glider and a small plane crashed in high mountains in eastern Switzerland on Saturday causing five deaths, local police said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accidents occurred above Bivio in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden, where two pilots and three passengers died in the crashes. It is unclear if the accidents are linked.

The glider took off on Saturday from Amlikon in canton Thurgau north of Graubunden with a single pilot on board. The Robin DR400 light aircraft, meanwhile, left Colombier in canton Neuchatel in western Switzerland on Saturday with a pilot and three passengers - a man, woman and child, according to the police.

The small light aircraft made a stopover at Samedan in canton Graubunden before continuing at 5:20 p.m. local time on its route towards Locarno in canton Ticino.