India working to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030: PM Modi at UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that land degradation poses a special challenge to the developing world and it was the world's sacred duty to leave a healthy planet for future generations.

Addressing UN 'High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought', he said India is working towards restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

The Prime Minister spoke at the opening segment in his capacity as the President of the 14th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

"Land degradation poses a special challenge to the developing world. In the spirit of South-South Cooperation, India is assisting fellow developing countries to develop land restoration strategies. A centre of excellence is being set up in India to promote a scientific approach towards land degradation issues," the Prime Minister said.