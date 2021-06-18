Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reported 515 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the pandemic hit the country last year, according to its Ministry of Health Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The infections included 503 locally transmitted and 12 imported cases, bringing the total tally to 12,150, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 495 were reported in quarantine facilities or lockdown areas. In terms of localities, 327 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 137 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 13 in the southern Tien Giang province.