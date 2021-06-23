India, Fiji Sign Pact On Cooperation In Agriculture, Allied Sectors

India and Fiji on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The agreement was signed by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Fiji's Minister of Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy during a virtual meeting, the Government of India said in a statement.

India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture will be the Executing Agencies from respective sides.

The signing of this MoU today will prove to be a milestone in further strengthening the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, Mr Tomar asserted.

During the meeting, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on agriculture and the development of villages from the very beginning.

Stressing that cordial and friendly relations between India and Fiji are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties, he said: "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Fiji and the first Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation have given a new impetus to India's engagement with Fiji and the Pacific region."

On cooperation between both the countries, he said: "Food and agriculture are closely related to climate change. Both countries are cooperating in dealing with global challenges in this regard. Despite the COVID pandemic, we have been able to distribute about 7 tonnes of seeds of 14 varieties of fruits and vegetables as requested by Fiji, as a grant from the Government of India, for the livelihood restoration of communities affected by Cyclone Yasa."