PM Modi calls for innovation in India’s toy sector, asks people to be ‘vocal for local toys’

Calling on people to be “vocal for local toys”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said about 80 per cent of the toys were being imported by India with crores of rupees going abroad and asserted that it was very important to change this situation.

Noting that India’s share is only about 1.5 billion dollars (over Rs 11,000 crore) in the global toy market of approximately 100 billion dollars (Rs. 7.5 lakh crore), Modi pitched for improving the country’s standing in what he called ‘Toyconomy’ or the economic aspects of the toys and gaming industry.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks after interacting with participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing.

Toycathon-2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Textile Ministry, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5, 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

“Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys from abroad. Which means crores of rupees of the country are going abroad on them. It is very important to change this situation,” Modi said.

He underlined that beyond numbers, the toy sector has the capacity to bring progress and growth to the neediest segments of society.

Toy sector has its own small-scale industry, artisans comprising rural population, Dalits, poor people and tribal population, he noted and also talked about the contribution of women in the sector.

“In order to take the benefits to these segments, we need to be vocal for local toys,” Modi asserted.