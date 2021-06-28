Rajnath Singh Embarks On Three-Day Visit To Ladakh

Other News 28 June 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Rajnath Singh Embarks On Three-Day Visit To Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarked on Ladakh on Sunday for a three-day visit to the region.

During his visit, Mr Singh will inaugurate infrastructural projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and will also interact with troops deployed in the region.

"Leaving New Delhi for Ladakh. During my visit, I shall be interacting with the troops and attending the inaugural function of several infrastructure projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Looking forward to it," Mr Singh tweeted.

The Minister had recently visited Kochi in Kerala and Karwar in Karnataka for two days to review some of the ongoing projects.

Tactical exercises of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey kick off in Baku (UPDATE)
Armenia to have no future without solving important problems with Azerbaijan - analyst
Istanbul Canal to contribute to Turkey's economy - Azerbaijani PM
