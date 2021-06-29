5.3-magnitude quake hits 40 km NE of Luganville, Vanuatu
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 40 km NE of Luganville, Vanuatu at 03:14 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 121.81 km, was initially determined to be at 15.2356 degrees south latitude and 167.4043 degrees east longitude.
