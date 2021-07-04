Euro2020 semi-finalists have been determined
The semi-finalists of the UEFA Euro 2020 have been determined. The final matches of the quarter-finals were held on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
In the quarterfinals, Italy beat Belgium in Munich (2:1), the Spanish national team defeated the Swiss team in St. Petersburg (1:1, 3:1 - on penalties), Denmark in Baku beat Czech Republic (2:1), and England defeated Ukraine in Rome (4:0).
The semi-finals will have the matches between Italy - Spain on July 6 and England vs. Denmark on July 7. Both meetings will take place in London at Wembley Stadium. The final will take place in the same arena on July 11.
The current European champion is the Portuguese national team, which in 2016 beat the hosts of the tournament, France (1:0).
