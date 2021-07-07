Air passenger traffic takes wings once again in Jun

Domestic air passenger traffic was back to the growth trajectory in June amid the falling number of COVID-19 cases in the country with around three million passengers flying on local routes in the previous month as against around two million in May, a report said on Tuesday.

Though there is some recovery observed in June, stress on demand continues, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, credit rating agency ICRA said in its report.

On a sequential basis, domestic passenger traffic was up 41-42 per cent in June over May.

The domestic passenger volume, however, rose 51 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it stated.

June 2020 was the full month of operations after domestic commercial flights were recommenced on May 25 following a nearly two-month ban amid the nationwide lockdown in late-March last year.

It has now permitted increasing the capacity to 65 per cent with effect from July 5 and which will remain applicable up to July 31.