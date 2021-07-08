Cabinet expansion: Women ministers in PM Modi's team don handloom sarees, reflect India's sartorial diversity

During the cabinet expansion ceremony on Wednesday, women in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Darshana Jardosh, Pratima Bhoumik, Shobha Karandlaje, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel and Annapurna Devi - donned different types of beautiful handloom sarees.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared photos of women ministers on her Twitter handle. Along with it, she tweeted, "With Minister @smritiirani and the ministers who were sworn in today. From left @DarshanaJardosh @PratimaBhoumik @ShobhaBJP @bharati_mp @M_Lekhi @AnupriyaSPatel @Annapurna4BJP."

She further thanked BJP chief JP Nadda and added, "Grateful to National President @JPNadda for graciously joining us."

In the photo, Darshana Jardosh, Lok Sabha MP from Surat, Gujarat, could be seen donning an 'ulta pallu' blue and teal coloured sari paired with a brown and golden watch. Next to her was Pratima Bhoumik, who chose a simple look by wearing a yellow saree with a red border.

Next was Shobha Karandlaje donning a silk saree, which was grey in colour with a pink border. Smriti Irani, who was shifted from Textile Ministry on Wednesday, was seen in a stunning embroidered Chanderi handloom saree with floral patterns and a bronze border.

Last year, on National Handloom Day, Irani had urged people to be 'vocal for local' and request them to choose clothes made by local brands.