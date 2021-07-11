9 killed by lightning amid heavy rains in India's Rajasthan state

Nine people, including seven children, died and many were injured in lightning incidents in India's western state of Rajasthan on Sunday amid heavy rains, a local government official said over phone, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deadly lightning incidents took place in Rajasthan's Kota, Jhalawar and Dhaulpur districts.

While three children died in Dhaulpur district, six people, including four children, died in Kota and Jhalawar districts.

Expressing condolences to the families who lost their dear ones, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said medical health was being given to those injured in the lightning incidents.