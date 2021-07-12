India reports less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 11 consecutive days

Continuing a declining trend, India has been reporting less than 50,000 daily active cases of Covid-19 infection for 11 continuous days. The country’s Active Caseload on Thursday stands at 4,60,704 and active cases are now only 1.50% of the country's total Positive Cases.



In the last 24 hours, India has reported 45,892 new cases.



“This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs,” said the Union Health ministry in a statement.



On another front, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 36.48 crore on Thursday as per the provisional report till 7 am.



A total of 36,48,47,549 vaccine doses have been administered through 47,40,833 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am. 33,81,671 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.



The new phase of universalization of COVID19 vaccination commenced from June 21.



“The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country,” the Health ministry said.