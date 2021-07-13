Nigeria reports another Delta variant case of COVID-19

A case of Delta variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in southwest Nigeria's Oyo state, several days after the country recorded the first Delta variant case in the capital city Abuja, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement from Oyo state government said the Emergency Operations Center of the state has uncovered the Delta variant of the virus in the state, adding the the patient is currently in isolation, without giving further details on the identity of the case.

The statement urged local people to exercise additional vigilance and follow all preventative measures announced by the government earlier, including wearing nose masks in public gatherings, washing hands with soap and water, and keeping social distance, among others.

"This strain has been linked to increased transmission, illness severity, and outcomes," the statement said.

It said all in-bound travellers from overseas should maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

The discovery of the Delta Variant in Oyo state is coming a few days after Nigeria's capital city Abuja recorded the first case of the variant.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in a statement on late Thursday the country's first Delta strain case was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at a laboratory in Abuja.