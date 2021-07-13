Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”

Recently, BBC interviewed at the Google headquarters in California, with Sundar Pichai ( Pichai Sundararajan) The CEO of Google, born in a small middle-class family in Chennai, breakdown and said that “I am an American citizen but India is deep within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”

He also shared that how much technology used to attract him as a kid whether it was the telephone or, scooter he also said technology has brought families together remembering his childhood when he along with his family used to watch Doordarshan on Sunday

During the interview, Sundar Pichai shared his views on a variety of topics starting from that free and open internet are being attacked, and is a threat to security and also explained that how according to him Quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence(AI) will revolutionize the world in coming years.

He also said that he views AI as the most profound technology that humanity will ever work on even more profound than electricity, fire, and the internet.

On the issue of tax, he said: We are one of the world’s largest taxpayers, if you look at on an average over the last decade, we have paid over 20 percent in taxes.”

“We do pay the majority of our share of taxes in the US, where we originate and where our products are developed. I think there are good conversations and we support the global OECD conversations figuring out what is the right way to allocate taxes, this is beyond a single company to solve,” he added

When asked about when the last time he cried he breakdown and said seeing the effects of the second wave of CORONAVIRUS in countries especially India, “I am an American citizen but India is deep within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,” he exclaimed that how sad he was to see the graph of deaths increasing day by day and the pictures if death bodies in Ganga.