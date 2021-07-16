India to make best of its 2-year term in UNSC to establish the right to be a permanent member: FS Shringla

Other News 16 July 2021 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
India to make best of its 2-year term in UNSC to establish the right to be a permanent member: FS Shringla

India will make the best of its two-year term in the UN Security Council and underscore that it establishes the right to be a permanent member of the 15-nation body, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as the country prepares to assume Presidency of the Council with focus on maritime security, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping.

“Next month, we have one of the most landmark events in our engagement in the UN. We will be president of the UN Security Council in the month of August,” Shringla said.

“We will make the best of our two-year term in the Security Council. We will leave our mark in the Council and our point is to say that India really, by its contribution, establishes the right to be a permanent member of UN Security Council,” he said.

Shringla arrived in New York on Wednesday and will participate in two high-level events in the Security Council to be held under the current French Presidency. He will also meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday and address the Council briefing on Libya.

India is Chair of the Libyan Sanctions Committee. Shringla’s visit comes as India prepares to assume the Presidency of the powerful 15-nation UN body next month.

Speaking at a welcome event organised for him in the city by Jaipur Foot USA and Gracious Givers Foundation USA, Shringla said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti has arranged new and very significant initiatives in the areas of maritime security, counter-terrorism and UN peacekeeping during India’s upcoming presidency.

“These are all subjects that are important to us and very unique initiatives are being organised,” during India’s presidency of the Council, he said, adding that the presidency will have “very high-level participation” from the country.

