Study: Vaccine cuts India Covid hospitalization to less than 10%

Less than 10% of Covid-19 patients need to be hospitalized if they have been vaccinated, according to a recent study by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, India.

The study found presence of the Delta variant in 87% samples from 677 Covid-19 patients in 17 states and union territories of India. A total 592 of the patients had received both doses of the vaccine, while 85 had received one dose, reports The Times of India.

Although the Delta variant was by far the most prevalent, the Alpha, Kappa, Delta AY.1, and Delta AY.2 variants were also found. However, less than 10% of the 677 patients needed hospitalization due to severe symptoms.

Three patients who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine succumbed to the disease, but their ages and comorbidities were not specified. More than 20% of the patients suffered from various comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.