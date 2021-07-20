India crosses 41-crore Covid-19 vaccination milestone

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination protection on Monday crossed 41 crore (41,13,55,665), based on the information up to date by the well being ministry at 7pm.

The day additionally noticed 47,77,697 lakh of Covid-19 vaccines being administered all through the nation until 7pm within the night.

The well being ministry confirmed as many as 22,38,900 doses had been administered to beneficiaries who took the jab for the primary time whereas 1,48,075 folks in 18-44 years age group bought the second dose in a single day on Monday.

“Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive,” a press release launched by the well being division learn.

The Centre launched the third section of the common vaccination on June 21, beneath which it determined to vaccinated all adults towards the coronavirus illness.