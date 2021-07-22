UAE group transforms flood-damaged health centre in Kerala to India's largest

UAE-based VPS Healthcare has reconstructed a government primary health centre in the south Indian state of Kerala, which was in shambles after the 2018 floods, and transformed it into India’s largest family health centre.

The Rs100 million (Dh4.92 million) three-storey centre on 15,000 square feet is equipped with advanced technology, lab, 10 beds with oxygen concentrators, mini operation theatre, emergency room, and features an open gym and play area for kids.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director, VPS Healthcare, said the state-of-the-art facility comes as part of ‘Rebuild Kerala’ initiative by the state government. The Keralite underlined that the facility in Malappuram district is a new model for a family health centre established by combining 15 years of his experiences in the UAE, region and other countries.

“The experiences gained through these years have come in handy for us during the mission to reconstruct the family health centre at Vazhakkad. Primary and family health centres form the foundation of Kerala’s very efficient healthcare ecosystem. When we took on the challenge of rebuilding the primary health centre, we saw a great opportunity of presenting a new healthcare model to the government and people of Kerala. We decided to equip it with the most advanced technology of a tertiary hospital,” Dr Vayalil told Khaleej Times.

“And importantly, we have combined the concept of wellness with health with a larger purpose of enhancing the well-being of the people. We believe that our endeavour would serve the purpose and inspire upcoming projects.”