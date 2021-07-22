India Among 5 World Trade Body Member Nations To Produce 75% Of Global Covid Vaccines

Other News 22 July 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)
India Among 5 World Trade Body Member Nations To Produce 75% Of Global Covid Vaccines

Five member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) alone will account for three-quarters of the entire global output of COVID-19 vaccines this year, said Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday.

"Production remains highly centralised - about 75 per cent of this year's vaccines appear set to come from five WTO members - China, India, Germany, the United States, and France," the WTO Director-General said at a high-level dialogue on "Expanding COVID-19 vaccine manufacture to promote equitable access."

Okonjo-Iweala said discriminatory access to vaccines is a root cause of the unequal recovery of the global economy, in which developed economies are rebounding quickly while the rest are lagging behind.

The lack of full transparency in vaccine supply deals is another reason for concern, she said as the world administered worldwide 1.1 billion COVID vaccine doses in June.

"Of those 1.1 billion doses in June, only 1.4 per cent went to Africans, who account for 17 per cent of the global population. Only 0.24 per cent went to people in low-income countries. And both shares declined even further in the first half of July," she said.

1Comments"In developed countries, 94 doses have been administered for every 100 residents. In Africa, the figure is 4.5 per cent. In low-income countries, it''s 1.6 per cent. In Africa, only 20 million people, or 1.5 per cent of the population, are fully vaccinated, compared to 42 per cent of people in developed countries. We cannot accept this, for moral, practical, and economic reasons."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran shares estimated revenue from oil export
Iran shares estimated revenue from oil export
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talks
Iran intends to develop relations with Latin America - Rouhani
Iran intends to develop relations with Latin America - Rouhani
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
India Among 5 World Trade Body Member Nations To Produce 75% Of Global Covid Vaccines Other News 10:52
Iran`s home appliances production increases Finance 10:51
Trial of merc who fought for Armenia in Karabakh continues at Baku Court on Grave Crimes (PHOTO) Politics 10:50
Maldives Foreign Minister Arrives In India, To Hold Talks With Indian EAM Jaishankar Other News 10:46
Byju’s acquires US-based Epic for USD 500 million Other News 10:46
UAE group transforms flood-damaged health centre in Kerala to India's largest Other News 10:45
UNDP supports Uzbekistan in advancing transition to ‘green’ economy (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 10:32
Meet Jagjeet Singh Grewal, Indian-origin Royal Navy personnel on UK carrier Other News 10:31
Indian EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart for strengthening India-Iran ties Other News 10:30
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit India shortly Other News 10:30
Baikal aircraft manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan Business 10:30
Apartments presented to families of Azerbaijani journalists who died in Kalbajar (PHOTO) Politics 10:26
Georgia sees increase in revenues from international tourism Finance 10:22
Azerbaijan's Marina Nekrasova preparing for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Society 10:20
Biden says CDC will advise unvaccinated kids to mask up in school this fall US 09:59
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with Japan Business 09:53
Preparation for Tokyo 2020 continues in full swing - coach of Azerbaijani gymnast Society 09:51
Israel shakes up agriculture sector to cut produce costs Israel 09:49
Growing EV fleets might increase strain on electricity grid Oil&Gas 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 22 Uzbekistan 09:34
Iran opens second airport in Kurdistan Province Business 09:33
All Russian vaccines effective against known COVID-19 strains Russia 09:27
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender to buy accumulators Tenders 09:22
Saipem updates on work for Azerbaijan’s Absheron field project Oil&Gas 09:19
Saipem completes engineering, procurement for Gas Lift Pipeline to Chirag Platform Oil&Gas 09:18
Perfume recovery helps Givaudan H1 net profit beat poll Europe 09:16
33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan Other News 08:50
Indian COVID-19 tally rises to 31,257,720 Other News 08:31
Turkmenistan, IOM to finalize joint draft on co-financing Finance 08:02
Japan’s former PM Abe to miss Olympics opening ceremony Other News 07:38
Biden says he fully realized he was US President during meeting with Putin US 07:03
Death toll in China flooded highway tunnel rises to 13 Other News 06:26
Turkey reports 8,151 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:41
Strong quake hits offshore near Panama, no damage reported Other News 05:01
At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck -Red Crescent Arab World 04:26
Israel reports 1,389 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 9,000 Israel 03:49
Germany to pay rapid emergency aid of 400 mln euros for flood victims Europe 03:11
Guinea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus Other News 02:35
UK reports another 44,104 coronavirus cases Europe 01:59
France imposes health pass as 4th epidemic wave starts Europe 01:14
Hundreds of cities back U.N. fight against global woes Other News 00:33
Georgian citizens may use simplified form of employment in Poland - ministry Business 21 July 23:59
Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says Other News 21 July 23:36
Population aged 16 and above to get Pfizer jab, Georgian Health Ministry says Georgia 21 July 23:01
Belarus, Kazakhstan sign memorandum of understanding in intellectual property matters Kazakhstan 21 July 22:30
Iran, China trade capacity could reach $60b Business 21 July 22:23
UK to pay France 55 mln pounds to combat surge in illegal migrants Europe 21 July 22:17
Qatar's 4M2021 import of Turkish-made cars up in value Turkey 21 July 21:40
U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Aug. 21 US 21 July 21:30
Turkmenistan to open new water treatment plant Turkmenistan 21 July 20:58
Uzbekistan to establish strategic development agency Uzbekistan 21 July 20:55
At least 24 killed, 31 remain missing after storm strikes fishing ships in central Indonesia Other News 21 July 20:51
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.28 mln: Africa CDC Other News 21 July 20:15
UK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack Europe 21 July 19:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 21 Society 21 July 19:25
Azerbaijan confirms 225 more COVID-19 cases, 108 recoveries Society 21 July 19:14
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list Europe 21 July 19:11
Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary session on July 22 Georgia 21 July 18:43
Turkey administers nearly 64 million COVID vaccine doses Turkey 21 July 18:25
Electricity prices reach record high in Spain Europe 21 July 18:06
Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce talks potential trade capasity Business 21 July 17:24
Iran shares production data for mineral products Business 21 July 16:41
Russian airlines agree to purchase dozens of passenger aircraft Transport 21 July 16:41
Georgia’s import of products of mining industry from Turkey up Business 21 July 16:36
Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official Politics 21 July 16:36
Kazakhstan publishes vehicle export data Kazakhstan 21 July 16:36
Azerbaijan opens new military bases in liberated Khojavand (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 July 16:35
Azerbaijani state road agency ends 2020 with profit Finance 21 July 16:34
Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase electrical materials via tender Uzbekistan 21 July 16:33
Uzbekistan to increase water distribution for farmers of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region Uzbekistan 21 July 16:32
Uzbekistan Railways to receive new Spanish-designed high-speed train Transport 21 July 16:30
Kazakhstan's trade with Singapore skyrockets y-o-y Business 21 July 16:29
Iran shares estimated revenue from oil export Politics 21 July 15:43
Iran's TEDPIX sees gains Business 21 July 15:20
Iran's Tabriz-Miyaneh railway to be operational soon - official Business 21 July 15:19
Iran's Gachsaran agricultural sector suffers severe damage Business 21 July 15:05
Baku metro trains to run without drivers - Azerbaijan Railways Society 21 July 14:33
Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan opens tender to buy truck crane Tenders 21 July 14:32
U.S. life expectancy fell year and a half in 2020 due to COVID-19 US 21 July 14:30
Azerbaijan's Education Ministry inks tender contract Economy 21 July 14:30
Kazakhstan announces data on gold bars sold domestically in June Business 21 July 14:30
International Bank of Azerbaijan launches tender for anti-virus software update Tenders 21 July 14:29
SOCAR’s methanol plant undergoes overhaul, reaches 100% capacity Oil&Gas 21 July 14:19
SOCAR’s carbamide plant reaches full production capacity Oil&Gas 21 July 13:43
Azerbaijani social security agency opens tender for equipment purchase Business 21 July 13:05
24% increase in incidence of pneumonia observed in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 21 July 13:03
Delek Group unit Ithaca to repay it NIS 800m Israel 21 July 13:01
Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant Europe 21 July 12:59
Renewable energy dealmaking likely to rise in 2021 – Deloitte Oil&Gas 21 July 12:57
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Vietnam Russia 21 July 12:54
EU attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan - MP Politics 21 July 12:30
S. Korea considers Uzbekistan for fruits and vegetables import Uzbekistan 21 July 12:28
New wave of malware to hit Russian business, enter to CIS - Group-IB Economy 21 July 11:39
Uzbekneftegaz opens tender for pump compressor pipes Tenders 21 July 11:29
Azerbaijan reveals latest oil prices Oil&Gas 21 July 11:17
All religious structures in Azerbaijan liberated lands to be restored - CMO Society 21 July 11:09
Kazakhstan decreases export of locally-made goods to Israel amid COVID-19 Business 21 July 11:05
Azerbaijan celebrating two holidays - CMO chairman Society 21 July 10:49
Horizontal well segment to be fastest-growing market by 2026 Oil&Gas 21 July 10:40
Diesel import by SHELL & TURCAS PETROL more than doubled Oil&Gas 21 July 10:29
All news