China's road cargo transport expands in H1

China's road cargo transport registered solid growth in the first half of this year, official data shows, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The road freight volume amounted to approximately 18.48 billion tonnes in the January-June period, up 29 percent year on year, according to data from the Ministry of Transport.

The central province of Hubei saw the fastest growth in the period, with a growth rate of 204.9 percent.

In the first six months, fixed-asset investment in road construction reached 1.15 trillion yuan (about 177.9 billion U.S. dollars), up 13.8 percent year on year, according to the ministry.