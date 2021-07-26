World Bank approves 32 mln USD loan to improve healthcare services in Indian state

India's federal government signed a 32 million U.S. dollars loan agreement with World Bank to improve management capacity and quality of health services in the northeastern state of Mizoram, according to a statement issued by the federal finance ministry Thursday.

According to officials, the move is particularly aimed at benefiting under-served areas and vulnerable groups in the state.

"The project will strengthen the governance and the management structure of the department of health and family welfare and its subsidiaries, improve the quality and coverage of services delivered by the state government health systems, and invest in a comprehensive quality assurance program which would enable quality certification of health facilities," said the finance ministry statement.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse effects on the delivery and utilization of essential health services in the state. The project will invest in infection prevention and control for a more resilient response to future outbreaks, pandemics, and health emergencies," it said.

The project will also invest in improving the overall ecosystem for bio-medical waste management (both solid and liquid waste).

"It will include segregation, disinfection, and collection while safeguarding the environment and improving the quality of health service and patient safety," reads the statement.