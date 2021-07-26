India betters UN trade facilitation survey score

India has substantially improved its score on a trade facilitation survey conducted by the United Nations for a total of 143 countries, scoring 90.32 per cent in the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific’s (UNESCAP) latest Global Survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation, and improving from 78.49 per cent in 2019.

In its evaluation of 143 economies, the Survey for 2021 has pointed out India’s improvement in the scores on all five key indicators — transparency, formalities, institutional arrangement and cooperation, paperless trade and cross-border paperless trade.

Under the transparency indicator, India scored 100 per cent in 2021, up from 93.33 per cent in 2019. The score for ‘paperless trade’ improved to 96.3 per cent from 81.48 per cent, while that for institutional arrangement and cooperation indicator rose to 88.89 per cent from 66.67 per cent.