Bhupender Yadav calls for science for urgent global climate action at G20

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, today said that the G20 must respond to the call of science for urgent global climate action in this decade, on the second and concluding day of the G20 summit.

The G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting held today at, Naples, Italy was attended virtually by the Indian delegation.

Speaking at different sessions on Climate Change, the Environment Minister underlined the need to cut absolute emissions rapidly while taking into account the Paris Agreement which emphasised on respective historical responsibilities, delivery of promised climate finance and technologies at low cost keeping in perspective per capita emissions, differences in per capita GDP and the unfinished agenda for sustainable development.