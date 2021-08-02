"She Is India's Pride": PM Tweets On PV Sindhu's Olympics Win

Congratulatory messages poured in as P V Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal in women's badminton singles at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

Lauding the shuttler's performance, the official handle of President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sindhu is "India's pride". "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office later said in a tweet that the Prime Minister spoke to Sindhu and congratulated her on the win.

Speaking to the media after P V Sindhu's victory, her father P V Ramana said the Prime Minister had told her that he will have ice-cream with her if she wins a medal. "So now Sindhu will now have ice cream with PM Modi," he said.