UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new passenger exemptions

Indian diplomatic missions have welcomed the UAE’s move to allow vaccinated residents and some other categories of expats to return.

Passenger entry from India to the UAE had been suspended since April 24. However, on Tuesday, authorities in the UAE announced new exemptions to the rule.

Residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 in the UAE, health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies are the new exemptions.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai said it was “good news for Indian nationals who hold UAE resident visas”.