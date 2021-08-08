N.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The ruling Worker's Party's Central Military Commission held a meeting of its chapter in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss damage and recovery from the downpour, the official KCNA news agency said.

Kim did not attend the meeting but party officials conveyed his message that the military should kick off a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies in the region, KCNA said.

"It was also emphasised that he called for awakening and arousing the (party) officials...into waging the recovery campaign skilfully and unyieldingly," KCNA said.