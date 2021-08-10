PM Modi chairs UNSC debate, calls for removal of barriers to maritime trade

Calling for the removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told the High-Level Open debate in UN Security Council that "prosperity of all" is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade and any hindrance to it can threaten the entire global economy.

Charing the debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' through video conference, PM Modi said sea routes are the lifeline of international trade and the shared maritime heritage is facing many challenges.

He put forward five basic principles on maritime security strategy including "settlement of maritime disputes on the basis of international law".

"We should remove barriers from legitimate maritime trade. The prosperity of all of us is dependent on the active flow of maritime trade. Any hindrance to it can threaten the entire global economy," he said.

"The ocean is our common heritage. Our sea routes are the lifeline of international trade. And, the biggest thing is that these seas are very important for the future of our planet. But this shared maritime heritage of ours is facing many challenges today," he added.

Noting that sea routes are being misused for piracy and terrorism, he said there are maritime disputes between many countries.

"And climate change and natural disasters are also related to the maritime domain," he said.

The prime minister said that the international community should face natural disasters and maritime threats created by non-state actors together.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UNSC meeting.

The meeting is being attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC, and high-level briefers from the UN System and key regional organizations.