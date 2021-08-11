SAARC Sec General meets EAM Jaishankar during week-long visit to India

Secretary General of SAARC Esala Ruwan Weerakoon yesterday met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar during his week-long visit to India. The visit has been initiated from Sunday to explore the means to strengthen regional cooperation including COVID-19 management.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Jaishankar stated, nice to welcome back Mr E. R. Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary General.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh met Esala Ruwan Weerakoon. In a tweet, MEA Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, Mr. Ranjan received Weerakoon, who is on his customary introductory visit to India. Dr. Ranjan wished him well for his term at SAARC.

The SAARC is a regional alliance comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India. Mr. Weerakoon is a Sri Lankan diplomat and assumed charge as the Secretary General of the SAARC last year.