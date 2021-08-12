In 3 months, GPS technology to replace physical toll booths will be finalised: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the technology that will use GPS imaging for the collection of toll tax across the country would be finalised in three months.

Nitin Gadkari said, "Within three month, we are going to finalise the technology for replacing toll plazas in the country, which is going to save us hundreds of crores and make travel hassle-free for the commuters."

Earlier in March this year, Nitin Gadkari had said toll gates across India would be removed by next year. He had then said that the collection of toll tax would be done using GPS imaging technology.

Smart cities, greenfield expressways, industrial hubs top on agenda

Nitin Gadkari said the government aimed to develop "logistics parks, smart cities, industrial hubs, infrastructure clusters" across the country for faster economic growth.

"To reduce vehicular congestion on existing highways, we are focusing more on greenfield expressways. Across these green alignments, we want to develop logistics parks, smart cities, industrial hubs and infrastructure clusters," Nitin Gadkari said.

Focus on highway construction

Nitin Gadkari said the ministry was working to increase the pace of highway construction from 40 km to 100 km a day.

"My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction from present level of 40 km per day in coming times," Nitin Gadkari said.