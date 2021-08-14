Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.18 mln - Africa CDC
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,182,710, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,568,511 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 731,084 cases, it was noted.
Latest
Gov't of Georgia intends to assist in the generation of $1 billion from wine exports in next 10 years - PM Garibashvili
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)
Covid Jabs May Not Provide Absolute Protection But Reduces Risk Of Death, Complications: WHO Chief Scientist
Concerned over ground situation, hoping for a ceasefire to end violence: MEA spokesperson on Afghanistan