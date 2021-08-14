Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.18 mln - Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,182,710, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,568,511 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 731,084 cases, it was noted.