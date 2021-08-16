Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman

Taliban movement has gained control over the entire territory of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The security situation in Kabul is under control, our forces have reached all districts of the city," the Ariana News channel quoted him as saying.

The spokesman added that Taliban members will be on duty at night to maintain security, and assured residents there was nothing to be afraid of.

In his words, the movement’s leaders made the decision to enter the Afghan capital following reports of plunder and instability there.