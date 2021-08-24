Commerce Secretary Raimondo discusses US-India commercial relationship with Indian envoy Sandhu

The US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday (local time) discussed America-India's commercial relationship with the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, ANI reports.

"A pleasure speaking with Secretary @CommerceGov @SecRaimondo today. Discussed strengthening India-US commercial and economic ties, including supply chain resilience and enhanced cooperation in tech.sectors," tweeted Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Today, Amb. @SandhuTaranjitS & I discussed what lies ahead in the US-India commercial relationship. We have unlimited opportunities to support our businesses, building stronger ties between our countries," tweeted Secretary Gina Raimondo.

During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship, read the US Department of Commerce press release.

They discussed scheduling the US-India CEO Forum and US-India Commercial Dialogue and the rescheduling of the US-India High Technology Cooperation Group meeting.

They also discussed US-India technology collaboration and improving digital economy policies to strengthen that collaboration, added the release.