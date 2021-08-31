Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was invited to visit China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
During the period, China Special Envoy for Climate Change Xie Zhenhua will hold talks with John Kerry in Tianjin to exchange views on topics including the Sino-U.S. climate change cooperation and the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Latest
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO)
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president
IsDB Institute and Oxford Initiative Launch Reports Series Assessing Multidimensional Poverty in IsDB Member Countries